Tour De Khyber, Tirah Valley from Feb 21: Nisar Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The two-day Tour de Khyber and Tour de Tirah Valley in the merged tribal areas being paddled off from Khyber Pass on February 21-22, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad told APP here on Wednesday.

He said the two important races are aimed at highlighting the scenic places of Khyber Pass to Landikotal and will culminate on Pak-Afghanistan Border Torkham by covering a total of 41 kilometres distance going in between hilly areas.

The Tour de Tirah would be starting from Machni check post, Landikotal and would culminate after covering a distance of 27 kilometers and would end at Bagh Maidan sports Complex Tirah.

He also thanked Project Director Tourism Ishtiaq Khan for extending support for holding two important cycle races with the aim to highlight the tourism potential that these areas have besides portyring a soft image of the merged areas where peace has been restored.

Organizing Secretary of the Cycle Race Nisar Ahmad said that around 55 cyclists from all over the country would participate in the two-day National Road Cycle Races The Tour de Khyber and Tour de Tirah.

The first stage of the race will be held on February 21 on the 41 km road from Khyber Pass to Torkham Border (Machni check post) while the second stage will be on the 27 km road race in Tirah Valley which will end at Dutua, Maidan Sports Complex, Tirah.

The closing ceremony of the race will be held at Bagh Maidan Sports Complex, Tirah Valley. He said that three teams from all four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Islamabad, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF Wah), Baekistan Cycling academy Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green, Blue and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White will participate in the races. President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Chief Judge and other important personalities will also grace the occasion as guests at the concluding ceremony.