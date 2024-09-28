Tour De Peshawar Arranged World Tourism Day
September 28, 2024
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged a special “Tour de Peshawar” to mark the World Tourism Day.
The ceremony was attended by more than 75 participants, including students, academicians and influencers from various fields, who took part in the tour of Peshawar’s historical landmarks.
During the tour, the participants visited prominent historical sites such as the Peshawar Museum, Sethi House, Ghantaghar (Clock Tower), Khuttari, Chowk Yadgar, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Kapoor Haveli, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, and a number restaurants and hotels.
Shahid Ali Khan, Chief Coordinator Tour de Peshawar said that the purpose of the tour was to send a message to world on the World Tourism Day that Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the peaceful regions where tourists can visit and enjoy the scenic sites without any fear.
He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to promote tourism in the region. Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.
The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide.
The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day was “Tourism and Peace.”
