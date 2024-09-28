Open Menu

Tour De Peshawar Arranged World Tourism Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Tour de Peshawar arranged World Tourism Day

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged a special “Tour de Peshawar” to mark the World Tourism Day.

The ceremony was attended by more than 75 participants, including students, academicians and influencers from various fields, who took part in the tour of Peshawar’s historical landmarks.

During the tour, the participants visited prominent historical sites such as the Peshawar Museum, Sethi House, Ghantaghar (Clock Tower), Khuttari, Chowk Yadgar, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Kapoor Haveli, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, and a number restaurants and hotels.

Shahid Ali Khan, Chief Coordinator Tour de Peshawar said that the purpose of the tour was to send a message to world on the World Tourism Day that Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the peaceful regions where tourists can visit and enjoy the scenic sites without any fear.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to promote tourism in the region. Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.

The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day was “Tourism and Peace.”

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Visit September Mosque From UNWTO

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

7 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

24 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports