Tour De Waziristan National Cycle Race To Start From Nov 28

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) ::Three day Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race is commencing from November 28 under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, KP Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (FC) and District Administration Dera Ismail Khan here.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, the race would start from Dera Ismail Khan with more than 100 cyclists participating in the race from all over the country. Such initiatives by FC South and Sector Headquarters will help promote tourism activities in South Waziristan, which will end unemployment in the region and usher in a new era of prosperity and development.

Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race aimed to promote tourism and sports activities in South Waziristan. More than 100 cyclists from all over Pakistan will take part in the competition which will end in Wana. He said preparations under the aegis of FC South, Commissioner Dera and District Administration Dera Ismail, the Cycle Race is being organized in befitting manners.

The Commissioner Cycle Race has been divided into three phases. The first phase will cover a distance of 67 km, while the second part will start from Tank and after covering a distance of 68 km the cyclists will reach Gomal Zam Dam.

Similarly the third part of the Race will start from Gomal Zam Dam and the participating cyclists will cover a distance of 56 km. At the end of the ceremony, prizes will be distributed among the players of the best performing teams.

It is said that eight teams from all over the country are participating in the race. Arrangements have been finalized by FC South, Pakistan Army, districts and police administrations of Tank, Dera Ismail Khan. It will help boost the area's positive image. The first Commissioner Dera Cycle Race has been hailed by civil society and citizens as having appreciated the role of all organizations including FC South.

