UrduPoint.com

Tour Down Under 2022 Cancelled For Second Year

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:11 PM

Tour Down Under 2022 cancelled for second year

Australia's Tour Down Under was on Thursday cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic, with uncertainty around border closures and quarantine requirements taking their toll

Sydney, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Australia's Tour Down Under was on Thursday cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic, with uncertainty around border closures and quarantine requirements taking their toll.

It is usually the season-opening event, in January, on the men's UCI WorldTour and women's UCI ProTour Calendar.

"We have fully explored all avenues," Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said on the event website.

"But unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome."The WorldTour's Cadel Evans Great Ocean race in Victoria state was also cancelled as international teams from the Tour Down Under usually head there afterwards.

"Of course we are disappointed but we will continue to work on a bigger and better event in the future," said Evans.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria January Border Women Event All From Race

Recent Stories

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

13 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

27 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

28 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squal ..

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

29 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business ..

Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business apps

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.