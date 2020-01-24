UrduPoint.com
Tour Down Under Cycling Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:37 PM

Tour Down Under cycling results

Results after the 152.8-kilometre fourth stage of the UCI Tour Down Under from Norwood to Murray Bridge in South Australia on Friday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Results after the 152.8-kilometre fourth stage of the UCI Tour Down Under from Norwood to Murray Bridge in South Australia on Friday: Stage 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS/Lotto Soudal) 3hr 29min 08sec 2. Sam Bennett (IRL/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) same time 3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

4. Andre Greipel (GER/Israel Start-Up Nation) s.t.

5. Alberto Dainese (ITA/Team Sunweb) s.t.

6. Martin Laas (EST/BORA-hansgrohe) s.t.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/NTT Pro Cycling Team) s.t.

8. Erik Baska (SVK/BORA-hansgrohe) s.t.

9. Marc Sarreau (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

10. Michael Morkov (DEN/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) s.t.

General Classification 1.

Richie Porte (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) 13hr 39min 32sec 2. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-SCOTT) at 3 sec 3. Rob Power (AUS/Team Sunweb) +8 4. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-SCOTT) +11 5. George Bennett NZL/Team Jumbo Visma) +14 6. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAE Team Emirates) +15 7. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC Team) same time 8. Rohan Dennis (AUS/Team Ineos) s.t.

9. Dylan van Baarle (NED/Team Ineos) s.t.

10. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/Mitchelton-SCOTT) +23 Sprint Leader 1. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE-Team Emirates) 23 pts 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS/Lotto Soudal) 15 pts 3. Sam Bennett (IRL/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 14pts King of the Mountain 1. Joseph Rosskopf (USA/CCC Team) 10 pts2. Laurens de Vreese (BEL/Astana Pro Team) 6 pts3. Arcas Jorge (ESP/Movistar Team) 4 pts

