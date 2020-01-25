Tour Down Under cycling results

Results after the 149.1-kilometre fifth stage of the UCI Tour Down Under from Glenelg to Victor Harbour in South Australia on Saturday: Stage 1. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/NTT Pro Cycling Team) 3hr 32min 45sec 2. Simone Consonni (ITA/Cofidis) same time 3. Sam Bennett (IRL/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) s.t.

4. Michael Morkov (DEN/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) s.t.

5. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

6. Andre Greipel (GER/Israel Start-Up Nation) s.t.

7. Kristoffer Halvorsen (NOR/EF Pro Cycling) s.t.

8. Caleb Ewan (AUS/Lotto Soudal) s.t.

9. Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana Pro Team) s.t.

10. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-Scott) s.t.

General Classification 1.

Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-Scott) 17hr 12min 15sec 2. Richie Porte (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) at 2 sec 3. Rob Power (AUS/Team Sunweb) +9 4. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-SCOTT) +13 5. George Bennett NZL/Team Jumbo Visma) +16 6. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAE Team Emirates) +17 7. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC Team) same time 8. Rohan Dennis (AUS/Team Ineos) s.t.

9. Dylan van Baarle (NED/Team Ineos) s.t.

10. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/Mitchelton-SCOTT) +25 Sprint Leader 1. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/NTT Pro Cycling Team) 15 pts 2. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-Scott) 14 pts 3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE-Team Emirates) 14 pts King of the Mountain 1. Richie Porte (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) 10 pts 2. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/Mitchelton-Scott) 6 pts3. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-Scott) 4 ptsafp