UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tour Of Catalonia Centenary Postponed Until 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Tour of Catalonia centenary postponed until 2021

The 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Monday.

Due to be held from March 23 to March 29, this year's tour was initially postponed on March 12 but a compressed cycling Calendar means the event will not go ahead in 2020.

"The 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia will in the end be held in the last week of March 2021," the event's organisers said in a statement.

"The cycling calendar that the UCI has made official has been reduced to practically three months, and what we are clear about is that we want to celebrate a 100th edition with maximum guarantees and the best cyclists in the world," said Tour of Catalonia president Ruben Peris.

"We are very clear that we do not want to do the race no matter what," added Peris. "Nor did we want to do it in a reduced number of days."The coronavirus pandemic has caused this year's Tour de France to be postponed, with new dates currently set for August 29 to September 20.

Related Topics

World Cycling France March August September 2020 Event From Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rice worth 1.594 billion exported in 9 months

3 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offender among five outlaws arreste ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Stresses that the Situation in Aden Must be Re ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Finds Ship Armenia Sunk by Nazi Germany in ..

4 minutes ago

AC adjourns hearing against Zardari, Faryal till J ..

4 minutes ago

DC forms committee to resolve problems of new colo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.