Thu 02nd April 2020

Tour of Flanders rides on, in virtual reality

The Tour of Flanders, scheduled for Sunday but cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be replaced by a short virtual race, Belgian television Sporza announced on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Tour of Flanders, scheduled for Sunday but cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be replaced by a short virtual race, Belgian television Sporza announced on Thursday.

The Flemish public television channel and the organisers of the classic, one of cycling's five one-day 'monuments', has recruited 13 riders to race on rollers by riders from the confinement of their own homes.

The field is led by defending champion Alberto Bettiol, an Italian and several prominent Belgians including Remco Evenepoel, Greg Van Avermaet and Wout Van Aert. The "Ronde 2020" will be broadcast on tv from 3.30 pm and will last an hour.

The riders will cover the last 32 kilometres, over the race's final two climbs, Oude-Kwaremont and Paterberg.

The commentary will be provided by the usual Sporza team.

