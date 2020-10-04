UrduPoint.com
Tour Peshawar City Tour For Families, Females Only On Oct 18

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tour Peshawar City Tour for Families, Females only on Oct 18

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :To highlight the historical sites and tourist spots in the Peshawar City, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) is going to organize a unique activity with the name of "City Tour" for the families on October 18 to boost tourism in the province.

To begin with the new and exclusive program, the families would start their tour from Peshawar Museum, where they would visit various galleries and the antiques and antiquities and its history.

The collection of Peshawar Museum includes art, sculptures, coins, manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, dresses, jewellry, Kalash effigies, inscriptions, paintings of the Mughal and later periods, household materials and pottery as well as local and Persian handicrafts.

Under this great initiative, the tourists would then be taken to the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar, Sethi House, Heritage Trail and the Gor Khatri, where they would have an opportunity to visit museum, temple, British-era fire tenders and other ancient places.

The families would be given a briefing about the different aspects of the historic sites of the lone old living city of Gandhara Civilisation - Peshawar. Traditional music – Rabab mangay (Pot), music band and traditional foods are also part of the whirlwind tour of the city.

The tourists would enjoy live music and foods at the food Street – Namak Mandi. The activities include music and foods like mutton karahi and others to provide a recreational opportunity in the busy lifestyle.

The City tour would start from the Peshawar sports Complex at 9.00 am wherefrom the tourists would be taken in comfortable buses of the Tourism Department to various places of the city. Fee for the City Tour is Rs.2000 only per individual.

The activity is a great opportunity to enhance the knowledge of the new generation regarding the ancient history of the city and get apprise of the ancient cultural heritage. The interested tourists of the City Tour have been advised to reach the Peshawar Sports Complex at 9.00 am (sharp).

