Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranges winter sports festival; Ice Hockey enthralls tourists in Malamjabba

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Samson's Group Monday arranged winter sports festival 2020 at the tourists' resort Malamjabba in Swat where ice hockey, figure curling, skiing and other ice sports attracted tourists from across the country.

A teenager Malika Faisal performed as ski figure for the first time in Pakistan, while Nazim Shah, Razaullah and Habibullah stood first, second and third respectively in snowboard competitions.

In under-10 female skiing competition Ansara, Zubaida and Ayesh clinched first, second and third positions while in under14 male competitions Mujahid, Shahid and Hamza secure first, second and third positions.