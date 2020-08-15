UrduPoint.com
Towering Solo Win For Formolo As Roglic Shines At Criterium

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Italy's Davide Formolo completed a courageous solo break over two Alpine summits to win stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Italy's Davide Formolo completed a courageous solo break over two Alpine summits to win stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma was second, extending his lead over French climber Thibaut Pinot and Ineos general Egan Bernal with a late burst at the very end of the 157 km run between Corenc and Saint-Martin-de-Belleville.

Former ski-jumper Roglic once again underlined his burgeoning status as favourite to win the upcoming Tour de France while Bernal's teammates Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were unable as yet to deliver the kind of support Roglic enjoyed on the steep climbs.

Bernal was nine seconds adrift of Roglic while four-time Tour de France champion Froome eased up, finishing 15 minutes off the pace.

The 27-year-old Formolo of the UAE Emirates Team said afterwards he had also won an internal battle with himself to fight through the pain barrier.

"My morale dropped but I continued to work hard and the victory finally came," said the day's winner who went solo on the epic ascent of the Col de La Madeleine, 17.3km at over eight percent incline.

Speeding through flower-laden Alpine villages with their wooden ski-chalets, Formolo stooped low in a dare-devil descent before tackling the 14.8km final ascent at 6 percent, with the peloton closing in fast.

"On the last climb I didn't know and I prayed that I would be first," admitted the delighted winner after he crossed the line in 4 hours 6mins 56sec.

