UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Townsend Grateful For Palace Support

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Townsend grateful for Palace support

Andros Townsend has thanked Crystal Palace for their backing during the coronavirus crisis but understands why some players may be reluctant to return to training during the pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Andros Townsend has thanked Crystal Palace for their backing during the coronavirus crisis but understands why some players may be reluctant to return to training during the pandemic.

Palace returned to contact training this week as English top-flight clubs continued their build-up to a restart of the season on June 17 after the virus brought the campaign to a halt in March.

"I support any player who doesn't want to return to training, they have their reasons and may have health issues," Townsend told the BBC's Football Focus.

"But I can only speak about Palace and they have been incredible.

"We've had regular Zoom conference calls, they have relaid every bit of information.

Everyone was confident we were returning to a safe environment." Townsend added: "When we got the green light to return to contact training we were all delighted and now the hard work starts.

"When you are at home for seven, eight weeks and only mixing with people from your own household it's difficult. You forget people are normal, you've been treating people like they've had the virus.

"When you go back to training you don't want to get too near your team-mates but as the days went on and the tests came back all clear slowly we got back to the confidence our team-mates are healthy and safe."

Related Topics

Football March May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Confirms 2,282 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Ho ..

39 seconds ago

Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV ..

40 seconds ago

Provisional green light for South African sport to ..

42 seconds ago

Mills may buy wheat from any dist at low price, fo ..

44 seconds ago

US Records Further 24,266 COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Says End of US Sanction Waivers Breaches Its ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.