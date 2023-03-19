UrduPoint.com

Townsend Ready To Stay On As Scotland Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Townsend ready to stay on as Scotland coach

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Gregor Townsend indicated he would be prepared to extend his tenure as Scotland coach after his team ended the Six Nations with an encouraging 26-14 win over Italy at Murrayfield.

Saturday's bonus-point success ensured Scotland finished the Championship with a record of three wins and two defeats, their only losses coming against title-contenders France and Ireland.

Townsend, however, is out of contract following the World Cup in France later this year, with Scotland's rivals for the two quarter-final places out of an extremely tough Pool B including world number one-ranked Ireland and reigning world champions South Africa.

The 49-year-old Townsend said in January this could be his last Six Nations at the helm as he had then held no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union about his future.

But when the former Scotland playmaker was asked about his future after the Italy game, which all but assured the Dark Blues of a third-placed finish, he said there had been fresh discussions with officials and he expected some clarity "soon".

"I've had initial conversations the last couple of weeks, but it's about getting some time over the next few weeks to have a bigger chat about it in more depth," Townsend said.

"The focus last two weeks has been these games. After a few days off I'm sure these conversations will start up again.

"I've indicated I need some time to think about it, especially when the tournament was in full flow. I'll have some reflecting and time off and I'm sure the discussions will start again soon." Asked if he wanted to stay on, Townsend -- linked with other coaching positions in recent months -- replied: "Yes, at this stage, but it's not the time to be answering these questions.

"When you're just off a victory, the crowd are behind the team and you're connected with the players, of course it's a great feeling, but I don't want to commit to anything right now," he added after a match where fly-half Blair Kinghorn, starting in place of injured Scotland star Finn Russell, scored a hat-trick of tries.

"There's conversations that have started and I imagine they will start up again after some time off. Those weren't happening a few months ago so we'll see how they develop.

"Honestly, I've tried to put this to the side. Your brain has only so much capacity on one thing and that for me is to do the best I can as the team's coach."

Related Topics

Injured World France Ireland Italy South Africa January All Best Coach

Recent Stories

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

16 minutes ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

14 minutes ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

14 minutes ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

14 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

14 minutes ago
 Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail ..

Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail Se Bacho': Rana Sana Ullah

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.