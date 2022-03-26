Township Whites wins Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament

Township Whites Cricket Club won the Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating the hosts Model Town Greens Club by one wicket in a thrilling final here on Saturday at the Model Town Greens Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Township Whites Cricket Club won the Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating the hosts Model Town Greens Club by one wicket in a thrilling final here on Saturday at the Model Town Greens Ground.

Batted first hosts were bowled out at 130, with Luqman Butt scoring 42 and Waris Khan making 31 in the role of chief scorers.

Township Whites Club's Mohammad Yaseen and Mohammad Bilawal took three wickets each.

In reply, Township Whites Posted 131 runs for the loss of nine wickets on the second ball of the last over.

Kamran Afzal 38, Hamza Akbar 24, Khawaja Wasif 22 led their side to success.

Ahmed Arif, Timur Sultan, Waris Khan and Mir Waiz bowled well and got two wickets apiece.

Kamran Afzal was declared Man of the Match for his responsible batting in the match.

Township Whites Naeem Khan was declared the best batsman and player of the tournament.

Test cricketer Abid Ali, former national cricket team manager Azhar Ali, former Test cricketer Muhammad Ilyas, well known cricket organizers Akhtar Mumtaz Butt, Khurram Hafeez and Shoaib Da distributed prizes among the notable position holders of the event.