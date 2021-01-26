UrduPoint.com
Trabzonspor Vying For Turkish Super Cup

Tue 26th January 2021

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Defending Turkish champions Medipol Basaksehir will play against the latest Turkish Cup winners Trabzonspor in Wednesday's Turkish Super Cup in Istanbul.

Basaksehir regulars Irfan Can Kahveci, Edin Visca, Rafael and Nacer Chadli currently won't be playing in the match due to injuries.

In addition the Brazilian right back of Basaksehir, Junior Caicara also will not be able to take part after having ruptured his Achilles tendon. The Istanbul club's Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has a knee injury too.

Meanwhile Trabzonspor's Turkish star Abdulkadir Omur will miss the Basaksehir game due to a fractured ankle.

Organized by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), the Super Cup's 2020 edition will kick off at 8.45 p.m. local time (1745GMT) at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Trabzonspor won the Turkish Super Cup eight times in its history. The Black Sea club last had it in 2010.Meanwhile Basaksehir have yet to win the trophy. The record for most wins is currently held by Galatasaray, as the Lions have so far won the Super Cup 16 times.

