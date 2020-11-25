UrduPoint.com
Track Cycling C'ship Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:41 PM

Track Cycling C'ship postponed

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has postponed the 66th Track Cycling Championship till the last week of December, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has postponed the 66th Track Cycling Championship till the last week of December, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"The championship is scheduled to be held in December, but the federation has postponed the event due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, PCF President told APP on Wednesday.

He said PCF had released three events in its 2020 schedule from July to December, which included the Islamabad to Murree International Cycle Race, Road Championship and the National Track Cycling Championship in December.

"PCF had organized two events (Islamabad-Murree International Cycle Race & the 5th Road Championship) successfully, but the 66th National Track Championship, which was to be held in December, has been postponed," he said.

Meanwhile, he said PCF has directed all athletes to continue training on indoor rollers. "New schedule of the event will be announced later," he said.

More Stories From Sports

