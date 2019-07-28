Tractor-Trolley turn-turtle, 40 Madaras kids injured in Malakand

DARGAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) , July 28 (APP)::A tractor-Trolley with 40 Madrasa kids of Darul Uloom Tehseen-Ul-Quran on board turned turtle suddenly injuring them in Kot area, Tehsil Dargai, District Malakand, an official of the police control Malakand confirmed the incident.

According to police, a tractor-trolley carrying 40 kids of the Darul Uloom Tehseen Ul Quran for a picnic to mountainous area Kot, Tehsil Dargai, Malakand suddenly turned turtle and injuring 40 kids, among scores of in series conditions. The seriously injured kids were shifted to Mardan and Peshawar for medical treatment while many of them were admitted in RHC Kot and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Dargai, Malakand.

Some of the injured kids were identified as Mansoor Ahmad s/o Pervez Gul, Zia Ullah s/o Noor Muhammad, Bilal s/o Kabir Gul, Khalid Noor s/0 Tehzeeb Gul, Shehzad s/o Abdul Qadir, Jaffar s/o Sab Ali, Bilal s/o Abdul Sattar, Asad Ullah s/o Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Saad s/o Pervez Khan, Abdul Latif s/o Naeem Gul Khan, Roudad s/o Rahim Karim, Anwar s/o Gul Bahadar, Abu Saeed s/o Bagh Gul, Owais s/o Taj Ul islam, Muhammad Zaid s/o Muhammad Nazeer, Zaid Ahamd s/o Fareed Gul, Ihtisham s/o Taj Rehman of Sankan, Kot District Malakand.

Soon after the incident, Tehsil Nazim Dargai Abdur Rashid Bhutto, Naib Nazim Haji Azam Khan Jarray, brother of MPA Pir Musawar Khan, Muhammad Islam, JI former District Ameer Mualana Jamal Uddin, Nazim Union Council Kot Haji Fazali Rabi, ANP District Secretary Information Sajid Hussain Maswani, former Nazim Kot Fayyaz Gul rushed to the site and took the children to the District Headquarter Hospital Dargai for medical treatment. Tehsil Nazim on this occasion, directed the hospital staff and doctors to ensure all facilities to the children injured in the accident.