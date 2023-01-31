UrduPoint.com

Trade Fair By Bahawalpur Chamber, IUB To Be Part Of Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2023 | 11:49 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said the Bahawalpur Trade fair will be organized by the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of the Cholistan Desert Rally.

He said that the rally has become a popular sports event around the world.

He said that the trade fair which is a big social, cultural, and economic event will be organized on a larger scale this year.

Commissioner Bahawalpur expressed these views during a meeting with the office bearers and officers of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Waraich, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Mann, Vice President Abir Haider, Director Press Media and Publications IUB Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha and other officials were present on this occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur expressed gratitude towards Vice Chancellor IUB Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mehboob for organizing the trade fair in collaboration with the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that hundreds of teachers and students participate in the trade fair and set up various stalls.

Later, the President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Mann met Registrar IUB Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel and held a detailed discussion regarding the responsibilities of the university and Chamber of Commerce teams. It was decided on the occasion that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will set up 30 stalls where different departments will display their products. In addition, various departments of Bahawalpur will also organize their stalls. Bahawal Gymkhana will also set up a large food court with the help of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

