Traditional Games in Malakand Region to start on July 15: Jamshed Baloch

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The schedule of events for the Traditional Sports organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Malakand Region is going to start from July 15.

This was stated by Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Khan Baloch while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch said that events like Kabaddi, volleyball and tug-of-war events will be held in Malakand on July 15. Only Malakand players will participate in these competitions. Makah and Kabaddi events will be held in Buner on July 16. Athletes participating in Kabaddi, Volleyball, Sakhi, Tug of War, Balori and Gully Danda competitions will be played on July 17 in Swat.

'Sakhi', Tug-of-War and Gullay Danda competitions will be held on July 19 in Upper Dir, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Tug-of-war, Sakhi, Khargai, Kankash, Buddy and DIK events will be held on July 21 in Chitral Lower. Football, volleyball, tug-of-war, buddy and DIK competitions will be held on July 23.

According to Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, buddy and DIK competitions will be held in the Upper Chitral district.

He said that in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister for Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, the supervision of Provincial Secretary Sports Tahir Orakzai, DG Sports Khalid Khan and Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan schedule of Games has been announced under the ongoing Traditional Games in all across Malkand Region.

Traditional sports competitions are being held in different districts of the country with the aim of keeping the traditional sports alive and providing opportunities to the players to showcase their best talents.

The winners are also being awarded cash prizes and trophies. The final round will be held in Peshawar in which the winners from different events of all the districts will compete along with hosting a colourful opening and closing ceremonies.