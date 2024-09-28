Open Menu

Traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concluded here with a capacity crowd witnessing the final as both host Charsadda and Peshawar teams were jointly declared winners in the final.

Additional Commissioner Shabqadar Shayan Ali, District Sports Officer Mashal Malik, AD Sports Arshad Khan, former DSO Tahsinullah, Provincial Kabaddi Association President Arbab Naseer, General Secretary Syed Sultan Bari, District Charsadda Kabaddi Association President Niaz Ahmed, General Secretary Muhiblilah Malang Jan and other personalities were present.

Under the public agenda of the provincial government, the district administration Charsadda organized a Kabaddi Championship in which five teams from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi took part.

In the final both Charsadda and Peshawar have equal points at the end of the stipulated 45 minutes battle witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. Speaking on this occasion, former international Kabaddi player and Technical Official Arbab Naseer appreciated the government for promoting this traditional game.

He said there is a lot of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which produced some good international players in the past. He also lauded the efforts of the District Sports Officer Charsadda Mashal Malik, daughter of international fame sports journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, for holding the event Championship in which a total of five district teams took part.

Arbab Naseer said that they could organize a national level Kabaddi event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and requested the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan to extend a financial support as the Kabaddi association is working purely on utilizing own resources which is difficult to hold a national level event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is considered as hub of kabaddi game talent.

At the end of the Championship, Additional Commissioner Shabdaqar Shayan Ali gave away trophies and cash prizes to the players.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Malang Bari Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Hub Event From Government

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

36 minutes ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

5 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

19 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

22 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

23 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports