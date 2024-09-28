Traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concluded here with a capacity crowd witnessing the final as both host Charsadda and Peshawar teams were jointly declared winners in the final.

Additional Commissioner Shabqadar Shayan Ali, District Sports Officer Mashal Malik, AD Sports Arshad Khan, former DSO Tahsinullah, Provincial Kabaddi Association President Arbab Naseer, General Secretary Syed Sultan Bari, District Charsadda Kabaddi Association President Niaz Ahmed, General Secretary Muhiblilah Malang Jan and other personalities were present.

Under the public agenda of the provincial government, the district administration Charsadda organized a Kabaddi Championship in which five teams from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi took part.

In the final both Charsadda and Peshawar have equal points at the end of the stipulated 45 minutes battle witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. Speaking on this occasion, former international Kabaddi player and Technical Official Arbab Naseer appreciated the government for promoting this traditional game.

He said there is a lot of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which produced some good international players in the past. He also lauded the efforts of the District Sports Officer Charsadda Mashal Malik, daughter of international fame sports journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, for holding the event Championship in which a total of five district teams took part.

Arbab Naseer said that they could organize a national level Kabaddi event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and requested the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan to extend a financial support as the Kabaddi association is working purely on utilizing own resources which is difficult to hold a national level event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is considered as hub of kabaddi game talent.

At the end of the Championship, Additional Commissioner Shabdaqar Shayan Ali gave away trophies and cash prizes to the players.