UrduPoint.com

Traditional Kyrgyz Horse Game Lives On In Eastern Turkey

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:18 PM

Traditional Kyrgyz horse game lives on in eastern Turkey

A traditional Kyrgyz horse game commonly likened to polo continues to be played in eastern Turkey

VAN, Turkey, Sep 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A traditional Kyrgyz horse game commonly likened to polo continues to be played in eastern Turkey.

Kok Boru is a synthesis of traditional practices, performances and the game itself. It is played by two teams on horseback where players try to maneuver a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponent's goal.

Kyrgyz Turks who moved from the Pamir plateau in northern Afghanistan in the early 1980s to Ercis district in Turkey's Van province want to pass the game on to future generations through the Kok Boru Sports Club they established.

The sports club represents Turkey and promotes the game at various international tournaments it takes part in.

"We're making efforts to keep this traditional game, which is thousands of years old, alive," Mustafa Timur, the club's vice president, said in a statement.

Pointing to the cultural significance of the game, he reiterated that they want to pass it on to future generations.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Sports Polo Turkey Van Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Extinct Tasmanian tiger brought to life in colour ..

Extinct Tasmanian tiger brought to life in colour footage

52 seconds ago
 Civil society groups say COP26 should be postponed ..

Civil society groups say COP26 should be postponed over Covid

53 seconds ago
 Germany's Merkel backs Laschet as party lags in po ..

Germany's Merkel backs Laschet as party lags in polls

55 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

58 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI d ..

Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI decider

6 minutes ago
 Investigation into tax evasion starts in London ag ..

Investigation into tax evasion starts in London against Sharif family: Gill

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.