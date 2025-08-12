Traditional Sindhi Sport “Malakhra” Concludes at Bhit Shah

The three-day competitions of Sindh’s traditional and cultural sport “Malakhra,” organized by the Sindh youth affairs and sports department under the supervision of District Sports Officer Matiari Jaleel Ahmed Halepoto, concluded in connection with the 282nd Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The three-day competitions of Sindh’s traditional and cultural sport “Malakhra,” organized by the Sindh youth affairs and sports department under the supervision of District Sports Officer Matiari Jaleel Ahmed Halepoto, concluded in connection with the 282nd Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Around 400 wrestlers from across the country participated in the event, showcasing various traditional wrestling techniques such as Jantho, Paso and Qainchi, earning great applause from spectators.

The provincial secretary sports Munawar Mahesar attended the final event on August 11, the third and last day of the Urs, as the chief guest and distributed prizes and shields to the winning wrestlers.

The three-day competition not only highlighted the ancient wrestling (Malakhro) traditions of Sindh but also provided entertainment for the local and visiting fans from other areas. Thousands of people enjoyed this exciting sport every day at the Malakhara Ground during the Urs days.