Traditional wrestling contest on Tuesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional sports department is going to hold a wrestling contest at city park on Tuesday, Jan 21, to promote traditional art of wrestling.

Famous wrestlers of the area had been invited to put their skills to test for inspiration of youth to attract them to sports activities, sports officials said on Monday.

Divisional Sports Officer Ataur Rahman is the organising the event while Shair-e-Punjab wrestler Umair Pehelwan, Mazhar Lashari and others would be in attendance.