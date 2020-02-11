Traffic plan during Kabaddi matches in Faisalabad

City traffic police has finalized a traffic plan around Iqbal stadium during Kabaddi matches of World Kabaddi tournament to be played here on February 12-13

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :City traffic police has finalized a traffic plan around Iqbal stadium during Kabaddi matches of World Kabaddi tournament to be played here on February 12-13.

Over 800 traffic wardens, traffic assistants and others will perform duty to control traffic volume which will be supervised by the DSPs also , stated by CTO Sardar Asif while reviewing arrangements here Tuesday.

He issued necessary direction to officers concerned for making best arrangements to facilitate people.

It was learnt that areas from Landa bazaar to Commissioner Office, out gate Iqbal stadium to islam Nagar to Umar masjid will be used for general traffic parking while parking area of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium will be reserved for guests' vehicles.

Traffic police will set up pickets at canal large chowk, morrh DPS Jail road, and Jamia Chishtia Chowk to divert the traffic.