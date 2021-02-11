UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan For Jeep Rally Finalized

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:34 PM

Traffic plan for jeep rally finalized

Traffic plan for 16th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has been finalized while senior police officials will monitor the implementation of the plan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Traffic plan for 16th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has been finalized while senior police officials will monitor the implementation of the plan.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the district management had approved traffic plan for the 16th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

"Deputy Superintendent Police will monitor the traffic plan," he said.

"DSP Traffic will ensure clearing of the main jeep rally while private vehicles of the visitors will be parked at a distance from the main route," he said.

He maintained that over 1,200 police officials and personnel will perform their duties at the 16th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

"All law enforcers including the district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad and others have been assigned duties at Derawar Fort and on the route of jeep rally," he concluded.

