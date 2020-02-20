UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan For Karachi Citizens During PSL Matches

Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

The authorities have issued instructions for the citizens traveling to the opening ceremony and to the nearby points.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) The traffic authorities have issued traffic plans and parking for the citizen visiting the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi.

According to the details, the citizens travelling from central and west districts such as Liaquatabad No 10 can use Hassan Square, take a left at University Road and park their vehicles at Expo Centre. From there, spectators will be taken to the stadium via a shuttle bus.

The citizens coming from East and Malir districts coming from Drigh Road via Shahrah-e-Faisal can use Drigh Road, take a right turn at Rashid Minhas Road, left turn to Millennium Mall and park their vehicles at the Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near Millennium Mall. From there they will be shifted to Bahria University adjacent the National Stadium via shuttle bus.

Likewise, those who are commuting from Malir and East districts can use Safoora and NIPA while those travelling from Sohrab Goth via Gulshan Chowrangi can use Gulshan Chowrangi, take a left at University Road, AG Sindh U-Turn, then again University Road and park their vehicles. From there they will be shifted to the area adjacent to Expo Centre via shuttle bus.

Those commuting from South, City, West and Korangi/Defence districts and areas via Shahrah-e-Faisal can use Sharah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukaram U-turn, Expo Centre Gate 1 and then park their vehicles at Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Girls College from where they will go out from the Expo Centre Gate No 2 of the stadium or Shahrah-e-Faisal, Drigh Road, Rashid Minhas, NIPA, University Road to Expo Centre’s Gate No.

1.

The citizens who are travelling from Central and West districts coming from Nazimabad and Liaquatabad No10 can use Hassan Square, take a left towards University Road, Baitul Mukaram U-turn, Expo Centre Gate 1 and park their vehicles at the Expo Centre, KDA Club and China Ground from where they will go out from Expo Centre’s Gate No 2 for the stadium.

According to the reports, heavy traffic would not be allowed from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaqatabad no 10 to Hassan Square and Peoples Chowrangi towards university road. Traffic coming from Shahar-e-Faisal shall not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium.

The traffic will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Shara-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Traffic coming to Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town PS.

Similarly, the traffic coming from University Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning and it will be diverted towards Jail Road, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to Peoples Chowrangi.

