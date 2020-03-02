UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trail Blazers McCollum Taking A Break From Autographs Amid Virus Fears

Muhammad Rameez 49 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trail Blazers McCollum taking a break from autographs amid virus fears

Los Angeles, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Basketball Association star CJ McCollum is refusing to sign autographs for fans due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The 28-year-old Portland Trail Blazers guard made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday.

"I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice," the six-foot-three (1.9 metre), 190-pound (86kg) American said.

He also posted tips on preventing the spread of the virus such as frequent hand-washing.

Oregon state has recorded one presumptive case of coronavirus, but health officials are declining to release specific details such as the name of the person.

A man in his 50s who passed away Saturday in Washington state is the first person to die from the illness in the United States.

A second man, in his 70s, also died on Saturday near Seattle.

Sporting events in Asia and Europe recently have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. People in more than 60 countries are now infected, with the virus reaching every continent except Antarctica.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all said they are monitoring developments and consulting with health officials.

The World Health Organization said Sunday that the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illnesses.

In China, the number of reported new cases has gradually been declining, especially outside Hubei province in central China, where the virus emerged late last year.

Related Topics

World Europe China Washington Died Portland Man Seattle United States Sunday All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

10 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.