Train Pakistani Special Coach an honor for me: Glenn

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Head coach of International Special Olympic Canada Glenn Cundari has said that sports connect hearts.

He expressed these views at a ceremony organized in his honour by Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani before his leaving for Canada after completing the four-day National Coaches Seminar in Karachi, according to a communique.

Speaking on the occasion he said, "I have tried my best to pass on my experience to the young coaches of Pakistan whom I have found full of talent". He said that Pakistan's special players would be soon included in the list of the best players in the world. I will consider it an honour to come to Pakistan again, he added.

Ronak Lakhani said that this seminar was a milestone for our coaches, in which the coaches associated with various sports learned about modern techniques.