Irishman Aidan O'Brien trained a record 41st British classic winner on Friday as his filly Tuesday won the Epsom Oaks, with winning jockey Ryan Moore opining it is likely the record will stand now for ever

Epsom, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Irishman Aidan O'Brien trained a record 41st British classic winner on Friday as his filly Tuesday won the Epsom Oaks, with winning jockey Ryan Moore opining it is likely the record will stand now for ever.

O'Brien, 52, won his tenth Oaks to add to seven wins in the 1000 Guineas, ten 2000 Guineas, eight Derbies and six St Legers.

He breaks a record he held with 19th century English trainer John Scott.

Two of the great pillars of Epsom were not there to see the record fall.

Queen Elizabeth II has won the Oaks twice as an owner, but the 96-year-old monarch has decided not to attend the race meeting which is part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years on the throne.

There will be, though, events honouring her links to the track on Saturday prior to the Derby which this year has been renamed in honour of nine-time winning jockey Lester Piggott, who died last Sunday aged 86.

A wreath in the colours of Nijinsky -- perhaps his greatest Derby winner in 1970 -- was laid at the statue of Piggott on the racecourse prior to racing on Friday.

The Queen, an avid racegoer who reads the Racing Post at breakfast every morning, would have been enthralled by this year's edition of the Oaks.

Tuesday just edged out unlucky favourite Emily Upjohn, who had stumbled at the start and lost a lot of ground only to incredibly make it up under Frankie Dettori.

However, it was Ryan Moore and Tuesday -- on her third birthday to boot -- who just held on to emulate her sister Minding who won the 2016 Oaks.

"She has so much class, I always thought she had and even here when she idled a bit she found that bit extra eventually," said Moore.

"I always thought I would win." - 'A solid race' - Moore said his admiration for O'Brien knew no bounds.

"He's incredible, we always use these terms like 'genius' but he goes into so much detail," said Moore.

"What he's done, we've never seen the like of it and probably won't again." O'Brien, never one to blow his own trumpet, said the win was "incredible" and praised the team from his stables in County Tipperary.

Dettori though was distraught at his misfortune.

"She lost her footing at the break from the stalls and nearly fell over," said the Italian.

"She would have won but for that." Hollie Doyle had hoped to become the first woman jockey to win a British classic but the 25-year-old had to settle for third on the fancied Nashwa, like Emily Upjohn trained by John Gosden.

She had already made history along with husband Tom Marquand in being the first married couple as jockeys to compete against each other in a British classic.

"She's run a solid race," said a rather downbeat Doyle, despite her placing being easily the best by a female jockey in a British classic.

"We know we've definitely got a Group One filly on our hands. It didn't happen today but I'm sure there'll be plenty of other days." The Coronation Cup, the other Group One race of the day which Piggott won a record nine times, went to Hukum, who easily saw off Dettori on last year's winner and favourite Pyledriver.

Victory was trainer Owen Burrows's first in a Group One race and gave both jockey Jim Crowley and owners Shadwell their first Coronation Cup.

It was a welcome boost for Burrows as he lost a lot of horses due to Shadwell vastly reducing the number of horses in training since patriarch Shekih Hamdan al Maktoum died last year.

"We've felt it massively," said Burrows.

"We've got reduced numbers, but it's still a big thrill for me that I'm still training for Shadwell and for Sheikh Hamdan's family, and this hopefully will document that we can get the job done and entice a few more owners and horses in.

"Timing wise, this has been brilliant."