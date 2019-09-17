Training and media opportunities schedule of Pakistan men’s cricket team probables

Pakistan cricket team probables will start their training camp in preparation for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in Lahore from Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2019) Pakistan cricket team probables will start their training camp in preparation for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in Lahore from Wednesday.

The following is the training and media opportunities schedule from 18-21 September:

Wednesday, 18 September: Optional training session from 3-6pm at the Gaddafi Stadium. Media entrance will be from PCB Patron’s Enclosure.

Thursday, 19 September: Usman Shinwari will be available to the media at 4.30pm at the PCB Patron’s Enclosure. Training will commence from 5pm at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Friday, 20 September: Waqar Younis will be available to the media at 4.30pm at the PCB Patron’s Enclosure. Practice will start at 5pm at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Saturday, 21 September: Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the T20I & ODI squads at 11.30am at the Far End, Gaddafi Stadium