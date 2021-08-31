Training camp for Karachi-based women cricket players begins

A five-day pre-season training camp for Karachi-based women cricket players has started at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC), National Stadium Karachi (NSK)

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A five-day pre-season training camp for Karachi-based women cricket players has started at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC), National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

A total of 18 girls are taking part in the camp that is being supervised by women's bowling coach Arshad Khan.

Coaches Azam Khan and Nizam Khan are also working with the players at the camp.

The camp officially began on Monday and it will conclude on Friday.