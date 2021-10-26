Training camp for ODIs against West Indies underway

A training camp has been set up for the Pakistan women's team to prepare for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies was underway at the National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A training camp has been set up for the Pakistan women's team to prepare for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies was underway at the National Stadium Karachi.

The women's team will play a scenario-based practice match tomorrow (October 27) at the National Stadium.