Training Camp For ODIs Against West Indies Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Training camp for ODIs against West Indies underway

A training camp has been set up for the Pakistan women's team to prepare for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies was underway at the National Stadium Karachi

The women's team will play a scenario-based practice match tomorrow (October 27) at the National Stadium.

The women's team will play a scenario-based practice match tomorrow (October 27) at the National Stadium.

More Stories From Sports

