Training Camp For PD Cricket Champions Trophy To Start From Dec 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Training camp for PD Cricket Champions Trophy to start from Dec 16

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A two-day Conditioning and Skills Development training camp for Pakistan Physical Disability (PD) cricket team, taking part in the forthcoming PD Champions Trophy-2025, will commence from the 16th of this month at Ayub Park Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

General Secretary Pakistan PD Cricket Association, Ameer u Din Ansari on Saturday said that the teams from Pakistan, England, India and host Sri Lanka would participate in the champions trophy which would start from 12 January in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to the details, Sabih Azhar, Level-4 Coach will be the Camp in charge.

Ansari informed that the training camp includes practice matches, net practice and physical training sessions.

"During the camp, players will be given physical training and fitness exercises to attain required standard", he said.

It is worth noting that 27 players have been invited in the camp sessions including Matloob Qureshi, Muhammad Noman, Huzaifa Khan, Muhammad Zaman, Shahid Watto, Hamza Hameed, Rehmatullah, Muhammad Shazad, Ghulam Muhammad, Wajid Alam, Muhammad Arsalan, Saifullah Achaczai,Khursheed Ali, Zibair Saleem, Abdul Khaliq, Mominullah, Abdullah Ejaz, Anus Ismail, Farhan Saeed, Hammad Shoukat, Usama Arshad, Abdul Basit,Tanveer Ahmed, Asif Khichi, Waqif Shah, Zubair Khan and Atif Khan.

The training camp will be culminated in the final selection and squad formation for the PD Champions Trophy-2025.

