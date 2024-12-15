Training Camp For PD Cricket Champions Trophy To Start From Dec 16
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A two-day Conditioning and Skills Development training camp for Pakistan Physical Disability (PD) cricket team, taking part in the forthcoming PD Champions Trophy-2025, will commence from the 16th of this month at Ayub Park Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.
General Secretary Pakistan PD Cricket Association, Ameer u Din Ansari on Saturday said that the teams from Pakistan, England, India and host Sri Lanka would participate in the champions trophy which would start from 12 January in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
According to the details, Sabih Azhar, Level-4 Coach will be the Camp in charge.
Ansari informed that the training camp includes practice matches, net practice and physical training sessions.
"During the camp, players will be given physical training and fitness exercises to attain required standard", he said.
It is worth noting that 27 players have been invited in the camp sessions including Matloob Qureshi, Muhammad Noman, Huzaifa Khan, Muhammad Zaman, Shahid Watto, Hamza Hameed, Rehmatullah, Muhammad Shazad, Ghulam Muhammad, Wajid Alam, Muhammad Arsalan, Saifullah Achaczai,Khursheed Ali, Zibair Saleem, Abdul Khaliq, Mominullah, Abdullah Ejaz, Anus Ismail, Farhan Saeed, Hammad Shoukat, Usama Arshad, Abdul Basit,Tanveer Ahmed, Asif Khichi, Waqif Shah, Zubair Khan and Atif Khan.
The training camp will be culminated in the final selection and squad formation for the PD Champions Trophy-2025.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Sports
-
Training camp for PD Cricket Champions Trophy to start from Dec 167 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony17 hours ago
-
Nashra stars in Conquerors’ 48-run win over Stars18 hours ago
-
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 202418 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model1 day ago
-
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week2 days ago
-
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw2 days ago
-
Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores2 days ago
-
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show2 days ago
-
Punjab University sports gala kicks off2 days ago
-
Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held2 days ago
-
KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, 2025 : Mayor Karach ..2 days ago