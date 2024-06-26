Training Camp For Wheelchair Tennis Players Continues
Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 07:32 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The month long Wheel-Chair Women and Tennis continued in full swing wherein players from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part.
Umar Ayaz Khalil, the coordinator of wheelchair tennis program, the training camp of wheelchair tennis players is going on in Peshawar and the chief executive engineer of Real Engineering Services Peshawar Sajjad Mohammad Khalil visited the camp.
After meeting with the players, the coordinator along with Sajjad Mohammad Khalil held a meeting and discussed in details regarding the development of wheel-chair Tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also make important announcements for the players on this occasion.
