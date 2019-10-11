UrduPoint.com
Training Camp For Women Series Against Bangladesh To Start On 13 October

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:48 PM

Training camp for women series against Bangladesh to start on 13 October

“In the Bangladesh series we would like to give an opportunity to some emerging players who have showcased their talent and skill and possess the exuberance of youth,” says Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) Pakistan women team’s training camp for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh has been scheduled from 13 to 23 October at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

The purpose of the camp is to prepare the players for the important home series, which is the second home assignment for the women team following the T20I series against the West Indies held in Karachi earlier in the year.

Bangladesh will play three T20I matches and two ODIs in their tour of Lahore, the series starts with the opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 26 October.

The training camp participants have been selected by the women’s national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said: “Following the series in South Africa and the conditioning camp in Abbottabad, we monitored the players in the one-day domestic tournament in Lahore. We have identified some exciting talent during the camp and the tournament.

In the Bangladesh series we would like to give an opportunity to some emerging players who have showcased their talent and skill and possess the exuberance of youth.

We want to identify a pool of players that we aim to take towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and this series along with the series against England and the West Indies will be of utmost importance in giving shape to our squad for the mega event.”

The following players will take part in the training camp:

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mahmood, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Meanwhile the players’ part of the Pakistan Emerging team will be available for selection once they return from Sri Lanka.

Officials:

Interim Head Coach - Iqbal Imam

Trainer - Gemaal Hussain

Manager - Aisha Jalil

Physio – Dr Rifat Asghar Gill

Analyst – Zubair Ahmed

