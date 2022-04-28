UrduPoint.com

Training Camp For Women Series Against Sri-Lanka Due To Start On May 7

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2022 | 01:11 PM

A list of 26 players has been announced for the preparatory camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka that will be played in Karachi from 24 May.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) National women selectors have announced a list of 26 players for the preparatory camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka that will be played in Karachi from 24 May. The 12-day long camp will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi from 7 to 18 May.

Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana will not attend the camp and join the squad for the series on 17 May, the quartet will be taking part in a women’s T20 event in Dubai. Left-arm-spinner Nashra Sandhu will be missing out on the camp due to a shoulder injury.

The six series matches (three T20Is and three ODIs) will be staged at Karachi’s Southend Club.

Camp participants (players):

Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir.

Support personnel:

David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor)

Itinerary (training and matches at Karachi’s Southend Club)

19 May – Teams arrive in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI

