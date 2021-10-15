UrduPoint.com

Training Camp Of National Taekwondo Athletes In Full Swing

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Training camp of national taekwondo athletes in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Training camp of the national taekwondo athletes for the Chief of Army Staff G-1 Taekwondo Championship, slated to be held in Islamabad from November 6 to 8 is in full swing at the Liaquat Gymnasium Hall of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

The camp that began on September 27 has been organized by Pakistan Sports board (PSB) to polish the skills of national athletes, enabling them to put up a great show at the event, a PSB spokesman said on Friday.

Around 30 male and 20 female athletes are getting training at the camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Sports Male September November Event From

Recent Stories

ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador fo ..

ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO

9 minutes ago
 vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

24 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

52 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

20 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.