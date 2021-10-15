Training camp of national taekwondo athletes in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Training camp of the national taekwondo athletes for the Chief of Army Staff G-1 Taekwondo Championship, slated to be held in Islamabad from November 6 to 8 is in full swing at the Liaquat Gymnasium Hall of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

The camp that began on September 27 has been organized by Pakistan Sports board (PSB) to polish the skills of national athletes, enabling them to put up a great show at the event, a PSB spokesman said on Friday.

Around 30 male and 20 female athletes are getting training at the camp.