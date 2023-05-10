Training camps begin for National Games under SBP banner

The training camps for different games got underway on the directions of Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail at various venues for preparations for the 34th National Games, scheduled to be held at Quetta

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The training camps for different games got underway on the directions of Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail at various venues for preparations for the 34th National Games, scheduled to be held at Quetta.

Dr Asif Tufail said on Wednesday that around 300 players and team officials have reached Nishtar Park Sports Complex for training purposes. "In the first phase, the training camps of Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Rowing, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate and Squash will be organized at different venues".

He said that Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities including top class food during the training camps.

"We want to decorate our teams with the best training so that they can carve out remarkable results in the National Games," he maintained.

He said that all the participating players will be given best training under the supervision of professional coaches. "We are quite upbeat that Punjab athletes will offer satisfactory performance and win more medals than other participating contingents".

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail urged the participating players to prepare themselves fully for the mega event. "For winning a greater number of medals, our players must be in excellent physical shape. The coaches and trainers must focus on gaining top level fitness during camp training," he asserted.