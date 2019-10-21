UrduPoint.com
Training Camps For National Games From Oct 24

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:58 PM

The training camps of Punjab's different teams for preparation in 33rd National Games will be organized at various venues from October 24 to Nov 7.

Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise the above-mentioned training camps under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise the above-mentioned training camps under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grand event of 33rd National Games will be staged in Peshawar next month.

Expert coaches will impart training to male and female athletes in the following games: Archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, bodybuilding, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, kabbadi, karate, shooting, softball, swimming, squash, taekwondo, table tennis, tug-of-war, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu etc.

The director general sports Punjab said here on Monday urged the coaches and trainers to improve physical fitness of Punjab athletes besides honing their sports skills during training camps.

He stressed Punjab male and female players to polish their games during the training camps under the supervision of expert coaches.

"National Games 2019 is an ideal opportunity for Punjab's talented athletes to prove their mettle. Our players are capable to clinch plenty of medals in the National Games," he said.

