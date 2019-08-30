Training camps of games from Sept 14 in Faisalabad

The coaching and training camps of various games will start from September 14 under the aegis of District Sports Department

According to DO sports Rana Hamad,basketball girls training camp will be held at Islamia College for Women Eidgah Road, table tennis boys at Ghulam Muhammad Abad sports complex and girls Athletics camp at athletics track sports stadium Jhang road.

All players ensure their presence on September 13 at their respective centers.