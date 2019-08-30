UrduPoint.com
Training Camps Of Games From Sept 14 In Faisalabad

Fri 30th August 2019

The coaching and training camps of various games will start from September 14 under the aegis of District Sports Department

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) -:The coaching and training camps of various games will start from September 14 under the aegis of District Sports Department.

According to DO sports Rana Hamad,basketball girls training camp will be held at Islamia College for Women Eidgah Road, table tennis boys at Ghulam Muhammad Abad sports complex and girls Athletics camp at athletics track sports stadium Jhang road.

All players ensure their presence on September 13 at their respective centers.

