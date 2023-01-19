UrduPoint.com

Training Camps Underway For Athletes Of Special Olympic World Games

In connection with the preparations for the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25 this year, the training camp of athletes under Special Olympics Pakistan was underway at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Complex here

In the camp, qualified coaches were training the players in the sports of Futsal, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball, Table Tennis and Bocce, said a news release on Thursday.

Apart from this, hockey training was underway at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium while cycling training was going on at Sea View Khayaban-e-Sahil.

Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan Raunaq Lakhani visited the training camp along with POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and Manager Sports KPT Major (Rtd.) Mahmood Riaz and reviewed the performance of the athletes.

On the occasion, Raunaq Lakhani said Pakistan's 121-member contingent will participate in the Special Olympic World Games, which include 51 men, 36 women, 30 coaches, 3 officials and a doctor.

The Pakistani team was participating in 11 sports including Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bocce, Cycling, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Futsal and Hockey.

Ranaq Lakhani said training camps for powerlifting, athletics and swimming will be set up in Lahore next month.

She thanked Chairman KPT Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda for providing his full support for the preparations of the world games event. She said the KPT Chairman not only provided all the facilities in the KPT Sports Complex for training sessions but also organized various events for special athletes.

Raunaq Lakhani further said there was immense talent in the special children of our country and the way these players had raised the flag of Pakistan at the international level in the past was worthy of praise.

