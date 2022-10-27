Training programme for sports journalists begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Young Sports Reporters Training Programme kicked off on Thursday here at the China Culture Centre.

The programme, organised by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Writers Association, will provide training to 50 emerging sports journalists under the age of 30. So far 17 people, both men and women, have registered for the programme. Three of them have joined from Afghanistan.

KP Minister for Culture and Labor Shaukat Yousafzai officially inaugurated the programme, which has been organised on the directives of AIPs World President Geino Marly with the aim to provide opportunities to the young media professionals from across the world and train them in the field of Sports Journalism.

The four-day programme also features visit to various sites and sports complexes in the province.

Amjaz Aziz said that visits to various sports infrastructures would be very beneficial for the participants.

On the occasion, senior journalists said that there was a need not only to align the reporting in the print media with the modern requirements, but also to equip journalists with the tools of the digital media.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Mentor of the Young Sports Journalist Programme Amjad Aziz Malik, who is also President of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General of Asian Sports Journalists Federation, senior journalists, including President Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, Arshad Aziz Malik, former president of Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan were also present.