UrduPoint.com

Training Programme For Sports Journalists Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Training programme for sports journalists begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Young Sports Reporters Training Programme kicked off on Thursday here at the China Culture Centre.

The programme, organised by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Writers Association, will provide training to 50 emerging sports journalists under the age of 30. So far 17 people, both men and women, have registered for the programme. Three of them have joined from Afghanistan.

KP Minister for Culture and Labor Shaukat Yousafzai officially inaugurated the programme, which has been organised on the directives of AIPs World President Geino Marly with the aim to provide opportunities to the young media professionals from across the world and train them in the field of Sports Journalism.

The four-day programme also features visit to various sites and sports complexes in the province.

Amjaz Aziz said that visits to various sports infrastructures would be very beneficial for the participants.

On the occasion, senior journalists said that there was a need not only to align the reporting in the print media with the modern requirements, but also to equip journalists with the tools of the digital media.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Mentor of the Young Sports Journalist Programme Amjad Aziz Malik, who is also President of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General of Asian Sports Journalists Federation, senior journalists, including President Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, Arshad Aziz Malik, former president of Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports China Visit Young Women Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

44 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.