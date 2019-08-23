UrduPoint.com
Training Session For Sports Journalist

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:52 PM

Training session for sports journalist

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) in collaboration with Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) organized Baseball/Softball awareness session for journalists here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) in collaboration with Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) organized Baseball/Softball awareness session for journalists here on Thursday.

The session was attended by sports journalists in a large number.

The event was organized as part of a three-day World Baseball Coaching Clinic.

International coaches from Malaysia and Canada gave presentation on the rules of the game and other related information to the sports journalists.

Secretary, Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Asif Azeem, and Patron SJAS, Dr Farhan Essa also spoke on the occasion.

Later the certificates were given to the sports journalists who attended the event.

