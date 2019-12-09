UrduPoint.com
Transfer Of Hockey World Championships From Russia Impossible Despite WADA Decision - IIHF

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:04 PM

The transfer of men's, women's and youth ice hockey world championships from Russia is impossible despite the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee's decision, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The transfer of men's, women's and youth ice hockey world championships from Russia is impossible despite the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee's decision, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel told Sputnik.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years.

Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

