Transfers Are Out Of My Hands, Says Klopp

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:45 PM

Transfers are out of my hands, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said whether any new players come in the January transfer window will not be up to him as he does not hold the purse strings

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said whether any new players come in the January transfer window will not be up to him as he does not hold the purse strings.

The German may be keen for fresh blood as the champions have suffered an alarming loss of form going five league games without a win.

Thursday's 1-0 loss to Burnley ended a 68 game unbeaten home run and left them six points adrift of leaders Manchester United -- who they play in an FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

Injury has deprived Klopp of key central defender Virgil van Dijk but it is up front where their previously irresistible forwards have failed to fire.

It is seven hours and 18 minutes since they last found the net in the league.

"Of course somebody else is making the decisions," he said laughing at his press conference on Friday.

"It was always like this.

"We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, could we improve something or not and we make recommendations but I cannot spend the money.

"I never did." Klopp said he would be taking Sunday's game at Old Trafford seriously against a side they drew 0-0 in the league at Anfield last Sunday.

Klopp left the likes of Mo Salah and Robert Firmino on the bench against Burnley although both came on eventually.

"It is a different competition and yes we want to go through and for that we have to play really well," he said.

"United are in a good moment and have got the results so far but we are ready 100 percent." Klopp had said in the immediate aftermath of the Burnley match that seeing the unbeaten home run end was "a massive punch in the face." However, on Friday the 53-year-old said it was about looking forwwards.

"Sixty-eight matches unbeaten is an incredible number," he said.

"I never spoke about the number (referring to the home unbeaten run) but now it is onto a new series." Klopp said the players should not take the blame for what did not go right against Burnley.

"We go again, no doubt about that," he said.

"I said what I thought after the game.

"When things don't work out as we want them to then there's an issue.

"The issue is that I didn't tell the boys things clearly enough.

"I have to change the way I tell the boys (these things)."

