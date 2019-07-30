UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transylvanian Bodyguard Bowls Out Internet With Technique

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:08 PM

Transylvanian bodyguard bowls out internet with technique

A Transylvanian bodyguard has become a cricket internet sensation due to his unorthodox bowling technique

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A Transylvanian bodyguard has become a cricket internet sensation due to his unorthodox bowling technique.

A video of Pavel Florin playing in the European Cricket League for Cluj Cricket Club against France's Dreux on Tuesday has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and garnered hundreds of comments.

One user replied to a post by broadcaster @FoxCricket saying: "If that's the standard there may be a chance for me in the euro leagues.... #Pies." Another account was in more of a positive mood: "Good on em! Got 2 start somewhere!" Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh responded: "I reckon that would be very hard to hit." The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

In an interview with the competition's website in May, the Romanian said his role model was South African AB de Villiers and revealed his top score was 36 in a league match for Cluj.

Asked if he had ever been a hero for his team, Florin said: "I drove 500km during night time for nine straight hours just to reach for the match in the morning. I stayed 14 overs on the ground and scored 34 runs not out.

"I would not call it a hero act, but it is the match that gave me confidence that I can be a good cricket player."The two-group European competition culminates with the semi-finals and final on Friday in the Spanish town of La Manga.

Related Topics

Cricket Internet Australia Twitter France Manga Spain Italy Netherlands AB De Villiers Euro May Post From Top

Recent Stories

Civilian embraces shahadat, 9 others injured in In ..

2 minutes ago

Education key for sustainable development of socie ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns NICL corruption case till d ..

2 minutes ago

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: US media

8 minutes ago

US Fed opens 2-day meeting, rate cut expected

9 minutes ago

Five member gang nabbed in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.