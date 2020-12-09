Treat for sports lovers this week with 22 events taking place across Dubai

Dubai Sports Council’s calendar for the week includes DP World Tour Championship, Dubai International Heritage Sports Exhibition & Conference, and Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) Sports lovers in the UAE are in for a treat this week with 22 events, both international and local, taking place in Dubai under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council in different parts of the Emirate, including the climax of European Tour’s Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai International Heritage Sports Exhibition & Conference (DIHSEC).

Being organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the 12th edition of the DP World Tour Championship will see the leading 65 golfers on the Race to Dubai rankings battle it out on the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates for one of the biggest prize-purse in golf in the European Tour’s season-ending tournament from December 10 to 13.

Since its inception in 2009, the tournament has been one of the most high-profile events on the golfing calendar, with past winners including Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and the reigning champion Jon Rahm, who last November claimed the title for the second time in three years.

This year's DP World Tour Championship, the season-finale of the Rolex Series, will see 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking in contention, including the likes of Colin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

For the lovers of traditional sports, the four-day Dubai International Heritage Sports Exhibition & Conference (DIHSEC), which takes place at Hamdan Sports Complex from December 10-13, will bring together a host of leading equipment providers and industry players, who are instrumental in the growth of the heritage sports market and practice in the GCC region.

A one-of-a-kind specialized event for the UAE and the Middle East, the Dubai International Heritage Sports Exhibition & Conference is designed to help preserve culture and tradition, and showcase the latest technologies and equipment used in heritage sports.

It also seeks to give casual visitors a glimpse of the exciting world of Emirati heritage sports and culture, and explore key opportunities for collaboration as well.

For the lovers of tennis, the 23rd Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge has assembled a star-studded draw that features some of the brightest young talents alongside stalwarts of women’s tennis like France’s Kristina Mladenovic, Heather Watson of UK, Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens, and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

The matches are taking place at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa in Dubai Marina from December 7 and the final is scheduled for December 12.

MEFIT Summit

For fitness buffs, the 17th Annual MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, taking place from December 10-12, will bring together some of the world’s best and most-experienced fitness professionals and educators to share their expertise, as well as showcase the latest trends and products from the health and fitness industry.

Cricket lovers can get their fix at the Emirates D20 2020 league, which is taking place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City. Six teams featuring some of the best cricketers from around the UAE are taking part in the Twenty20 tournament, and the finals are scheduled for December 24.

Some of the other events taking place this week are: Sir Winston Churchill Cup polo tournament at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club (Dec 9-18); Ultimate Race Night on Dubai Sports City’s Athletics Tracks (Dec 10); DP World Dragon Boat Challenge at Hatta Dam (Dec 11); Dubai International Rowing Race in Al Jaddaf (Dec 11); the 24-hour Dubai Kartdrome Endurance Championship Round 4 (Dec 11-12); the Circuit Factory Challenge finale for fitness enthusiasts at Sky Dive Dubai, JBR (Dec 11); Game Time Basketball League at Game Time Sports Academy (Dec 11-29); Skechers Performance Run at Dubai Police Academy (Dec 11); Dubai Festival City Santa Run (Dec 11); Deira Islands Triathlon (Dec 12) and the Evolution Ice Skating Performances at Al Nasr Leisureland (Dec 12).