Treat for sports lovers this weekend with more than 20 events taking place across Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) Sports lovers in UAE are in for a treat this weekend, the final weekend of the 2019 Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, with more than 20 events taking place under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council in different parts of the Emirate, including Tough Mudder, the Beat Diabetes Walk, Emirates NBD Unity Run and MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit.

The Tough Mudder, a world-renowned obstacle course challenge, takes place at Dubai Festival City on Friday, the same day as the Beat Diabetes Walk at Zabeel Park and the Emirates NBD Unity Run in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, the Middle East’s premier health and fitness event, is taking place at Fairmont The Palm hotel from November 14-16.

Friday will also see curtains come down on Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships at Dubai Club for People of Determination after nine days of intense competition with close to 1,500 athletes from 122 countries taking part. Around 350 international media personnel have come to Dubai for the Championships, with more than 100 of those journalist coming from Japan, who will be hosting next year’s Summer Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6. The Tough Mudder, meanwhile, is a global obstacle race, one of the toughest of its kind, and this year, participants in Dubai had four categories to choose from – the 5km Tough Mudder with 13-plus obstacles; 10km Tough Mudder Classic with 25-plus obstacles and the brand new 10km Tougher Mudder, which is a timed, competitive race that will offer prizes for the fastest times logged. There is also a fun 1.6km Mini Mudder for kids aged 5 to 13. The annual Beat Diabetes Walk, which had attracted more than 20,000 enthusiastic participants last year, has been organised in the UAE since 2009 by the Landmark Group. This Friday, the walk will be flagged off from Gate 3 of Zabeel Park at 8am.

The MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, being held in Dubai for the 16th year, will see more than 1,500 fitness professionals and enthusiasts, and industry experts in attendance, including speakers like Ainsley Rodriguez, Mike Cummings, Paul Edmondson, Brian Keane and Ricky Warren, who will be speaking on topics like callisthenics, nutrition, mobility, TRX, rehabilitation, functional training, pre and post-natal fitness and more. Additionally, more than 750 students from 36 different schools are expected to attend the Teen Summit. Elsewhere in the Emirate, the Dubai ITF Junior Championships will reach its conclusion this weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, while snow sports enthusiasts will be in action at Ski Dubai, competing for honours in the UAE National Ski and Snowboard Championships on Friday and Saturday. Action will continue in the GEMS Football Cup, with matches being played across the weekend at the GEMS Wellington Academy in Al Khail, while the AHPRC League, one of the country’s top polo events, will see a winner being crowned on Saturday at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. The magnificent Hamdan Sports Complex will host the “Every Girl Can Swim” meet on Friday, while the TIME Oak Hotel and Suites will be venue of a unique “Waiters Race” the same day. The Fila King of the District – an all-day street basketball event – will take place on Friday and Saturday in Dubai Design District. Friday will also see the start of the YFAN Basketball Friday league at Al Barsha 2 Park 1. On Saturday, the X3 Junior Triathlon takes place at Kite Beach, while La Mer South Beach will host La Mer Open Water Swim, the M1 Run will take place at Media One Hotel and the Dubai-leg of the ADIB Future Champions Football League will kick-off at Dubai Sports City. The 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race Heat 1 will take place on the same day, and so will the Youth Football League at Rashid School for Boys and Spirit of Wipro Run at Al Mamzar Park.