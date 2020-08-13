Tree plantation drive kicks off at Pakistan Tennis Federation

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday started a Tree Plantation drive here at PTF Tennis Complex, as per the "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign of the government

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday started a Tree Plantation drive here at PTF Tennis Complex, as per the "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign of the government.

The campaign started on the directive of the President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan, said a press release issued here.

The Tree plantation drive was started by Pakistan's top International player Aisam-ul-Haq, Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan, Pakistan No.2 Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Miss Mahin Aftab, Hamid Israr and former Davis Cup player Asim Shafik, along with PTF management, officials planted trees at the PTF Tennis Complex.

Aisam was currently in Islamabad for his preparation for the upcoming US Open Grand Slam tournament and would be staying and practicing for a week here at the PTF Complex with Aqeel Khan and other top national players training at NTC.

Salim Saifullah and the Executive Committee welcomed Aisam and other players and considered it to be a great omen for Pakistan Tennis as after the COVID-19 pandemic relaxation by the Government, all top players have resumed their tennis after a long layoff.