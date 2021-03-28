Trek-Segafredo out of Gent-Wevelgem after Covid-19 outbreak

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Trek-Segafredo, the team of 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven, withdrew from the Gent-Wevelgem on Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak.

"One team member tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

They were then put into isolation along with the other team members who had been in close contact with them," said a team statement on the eve of the race.

"The entire team underwent an extra PCR test which revealed a positive result for one of the isolated members.

"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition."Pedersen was also the defending champion in Sunday's race which will take place over a 254km course.