Trek-Segafredo Out Of Gent-Wevelgem After Covid-19 Outbreak
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:50 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Trek-Segafredo, the team of 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven, withdrew from the Gent-Wevelgem on Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak.
"One team member tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
They were then put into isolation along with the other team members who had been in close contact with them," said a team statement on the eve of the race.
"The entire team underwent an extra PCR test which revealed a positive result for one of the isolated members.
"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition."Pedersen was also the defending champion in Sunday's race which will take place over a 254km course.