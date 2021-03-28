UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trek-Segafredo Out Of Gent-Wevelgem After Covid-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Trek-Segafredo out of Gent-Wevelgem after Covid-19 outbreak

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Trek-Segafredo, the team of 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven, withdrew from the Gent-Wevelgem on Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak.

"One team member tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

They were then put into isolation along with the other team members who had been in close contact with them," said a team statement on the eve of the race.

"The entire team underwent an extra PCR test which revealed a positive result for one of the isolated members.

"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition."Pedersen was also the defending champion in Sunday's race which will take place over a 254km course.

Related Topics

World Jasper Sunday 2019 From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

8 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

7 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

10 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

7 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.